SAS CEO leaves airline after 10 years at the helm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The CEO of Scandinavian Airlines, Rickard Gustafson, said Monday he is leaving the company after 10 years at the helm, to take up a job with one of Sweden’s largest industrial groups, SKF. In a statement, the 56-year-old Swede said Monday that “time has come for me to pass on the baton to the next CEO of SAS during the first half of 2021.” Like many major airlines, SAS has been in financial distress during the pandemic. Last year, the company’s shareholders agreed on an aid package worth 14.25 billion kronor ($1.7 billion), securing the carrier’s survival.