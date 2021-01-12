Warm midweek sunshine; snow chances return late this week

A bright and mild Tuesday

Warm air continues to flow into the region today as we enjoy more peaceful, comfortable weather like the bright and pleasant conditions we experienced Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

A warmer Wednesday

Warmth will continue to build into the Upper Mississippi Valley for Wednesday, leading to an even warmer day in our area. Expect sunshine and a few thin clouds during the day tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s and just a light southwest breeze, all of the makings for a beautiful day!

Wintry weather Thursday

A large storm system will move into the area for Thursday, bringing a chance for a wintry mix first thing in the morning before changing to light snow later in the day. Expect some sleet and freezing rain from about 4:00

AM until the mid-morning hours, making for a potentially slick morning commute across the area. Snow will develop later in the morning and for the afternoon with one to three inches of accumulation possible by sunset when things will settle down. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s with raw northwest winds that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.

Friday snow and wind

Friday looks windy and cold with occasional light snow throughout the day. Those snow showers will be wrapping around on the backside of the late week sotmr system as is slowly pulls away to the east, generating an additional inch or two of accumulation during the day, ending late in the evening. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s, falling to the teens by the early evening while northwest winds will make it feel like the single digits as they'll be gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.