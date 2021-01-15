Amazon city scrambles to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients

SAO PAULO (AP) — Doctors in the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city are having to choose which COVID-19 patients can breathe amid dwindling oxygen stocks and an effort to airlift some of the infected to other states. Some hope for Manaus, an isolated city of 2 million people, landed in a Brazilian air force plane on Friday with 6,000 liters of oxygen that are being distributed to hospitals. But the crisis is so serious that it affects beyond COVID-19 patients. At least one cemetery had mourners lining up to enter and bury their dead. Brazilian artists, soccer clubs and politicians used their platforms to cry for help.