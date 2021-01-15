China strips license of lawyer for Hong Kong activist

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist has been stripped of his law license amid efforts by Beijing to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Lu Siwei, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, had his license revoked in a formal notice given Friday. Ten of the 12 activists caught at sea in August were sentenced by a Shenzhen court in December to prison terms ranging from seven months to three years for “illegally crossing the border” and “organizing illegal border crossings.” They are part of an exodus of Hong Kong residents following Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law they say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.