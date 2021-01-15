Haiti braces for unrest as opposition demands new president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti is bracing for widespread protests as opposition leaders demand that President Jovenel Moïse step down next month as an increasingly tired and angry population worries he is amassing too much power as he enters his second year of rule by decree. Friday marks the first protest that opposition leaders are organizing this year as they push for Moïse’s resignation and call for legislative elections to restart a Parliament dissolved a year ago. The groundswell of opposition comes amid spiraling crime, a crumbling economy and approval of what critics say are illegal presidential decrees and unconstitutional moves.