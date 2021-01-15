Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has reached its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to roughly 2,500, a drawdown that appears to violate a last-minute congressional prohibition on troop withdrawals. President Donald Trump ordered the troop reduction in November. The Pentagon on Friday confirmed that it had completed the reduction. Trump said Thursday that troop levels in Afghanistan had reached a 19-year low, although he did not mention a troop number. Last year his administration struck a deal with the Taliban to reduce American troop levels in phases and to go to zero by May 2021.