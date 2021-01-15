Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

