Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 9:25 am
9:22 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Goodhue

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

kttcweather

More Stories

Skip to content