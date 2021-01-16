Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players’ second chance to win really big this weekend has come with Saturday’s drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize. It’s the eighth-largest jackpot ever. The winning numbers are 67, 20, 65, 14, 39, and the Powerball is 02. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million. No one beat the odds for Friday’s $750 million Mega Millions top prize. What had marked the fifth-largest-ever jackpot is now estimated to grow to $850 million for Tuesday’s drawing. That would be the third-largest of all time. It had been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.