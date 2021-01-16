Banking heir Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57

NEW YORK (AP) — Benjamin de Rothschild, who oversaw the banking empire started by his father in 1953, has died of a heart attack. He was 57. The Edmond de Rothschild Group, the company he was chairman of, said that de Rothschild died Friday afternoon at his home in Pregny, Switzerland. Since 1997, de Rothschild headed the banking group, which was named after his father. Today, Edmond de Rothschild Group says it manages assets worth 160 billion euros, or $190 billion. Forbes magazine estimates de Rothschild’s net worth at $1.5 billion. He is survived by his wife, Ariane de Rothschild, and their four adult daughters.