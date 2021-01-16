More backlash for GOP’s Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Loews Hotels says it has canceled a fundraiser at an Orlando, Florida, hotel for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley. It’s the latest fallout for the Republican lawmaker who staged an Electoral college challenge that became the focus of a violent Capitol uprising in support of President Donald Trump. A statement from the hotel posted Saturday on Twitter said it was “horrified” by the events at the U.S. Capitol and by all who supported and incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hawley’s fundraiser was scheduled for February at a hotel at Universal Orlando. Hawley faces waning support from longtime donors.