Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Christian Academy 94, Twin Cedars, Bussey 23
Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Burlington 53
Colo-NESCO 25, B-G-M 21
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 76, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 45
Davenport, West 70, Muscatine 48
Davis County, Bloomfield 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 48
Decorah 51, Center Point-Urbana 42
Earlham 68, Ogden 41
Fort Madison 58, Holy Trinity 56
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, Osage 66
Grand View Christian 85, Fort Dodge 63
Hillcrest Academy 41, Highland, Riverside 36
Indianola 81, Sioux City, West 49
Johnston 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45
Keokuk 73, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54
LeMars 70, Sioux City, East 68
Lewis Central 57, Creston 55
Lynnville-Sully 40, English Valleys, North English 36
Mason City 68, West Hancock, Britt 38
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, Cascade,Western Dubuque 40
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 54, Sidney 42
Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Rockford 37
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 61, Belmond-Klemme 57
OA-BCIG 74, Storm Lake 59
Pekin 72, Eldon Cardinal 47
Pella 84, PCM, Monroe 53
Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 36
South O’Brien, Paullina 57, Trinity Christian High School 39
Southeast Polk 73, Des Moines, Lincoln 52
Spencer 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 51
Springville 98, Clarksville 24
Tri County Northeast, Neb. 64, Whiting 7
Wapello 69, Lone Tree 42
Waterloo, East 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 54
Western Christian 59, Spirit Lake 45
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Kingsley-Pierson 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Spirit Lake Park, ccd.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Dubuque, Senior vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
Regina, Iowa City vs. West Branch, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 59, Grand View Christian 30
BCLUW, Conrad 49, GMG, Garwin 29
Clarke, Osceola 52, Albia 44
Colo-NESCO 39, B-G-M 19
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 39
Danville 52, WACO, Wayland 46
Earlham 54, Ogden 42
Easton Valley 45, Camanche 33
Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Spencer 51
Fort Madison 63, Holy Trinity 46
IKM-Manning 70, Tri-Center, Neola 45
Indianola 68, Sioux City, West 48
Kingsley-Pierson 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 57
Lewis Central 66, Creston 56
MOC-Floyd Valley 52, Sheldon 43
Maquoketa 48, Clinton 20
Marshalltown 42, Des Moines, Hoover 41
Mediapolis 46, Burlington 42
Moravia 56, Orient-Macksburg 23
Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 37
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 63, Sidney 41
OA-BCIG 58, Storm Lake 41
Osage 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53
Pekin 48, Eldon Cardinal 19
Pella 70, PCM, Monroe 34
Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 18
Sioux City, East 62, LeMars 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 47, Trinity Christian High School 24
Southeast Polk 87, Des Moines, Lincoln 16
Southwest Valley 37, Wayne, Corydon 33
Spirit Lake 37, Western Christian 34
Springville 66, Clarksville 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Red Oak 24
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 52, East Sac County 34
Tri County Northeast, Neb. 75, Whiting 43
Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 37
Wapello 42, Lone Tree 19
Waterloo, East 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57
Waterloo, West 63, Fort Dodge 34
West Hancock, Britt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 34
Westwood, Sloan 54, Glidden-Ralston 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.
