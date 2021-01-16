Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
10:07 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Christian Academy 94, Twin Cedars, Bussey 23

Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Burlington 53

Colo-NESCO 25, B-G-M 21

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 76, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 45

Davenport, West 70, Muscatine 48

Davis County, Bloomfield 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 48

Decorah 51, Center Point-Urbana 42

Earlham 68, Ogden 41

Fort Madison 58, Holy Trinity 56

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, Osage 66

Grand View Christian 85, Fort Dodge 63

Hillcrest Academy 41, Highland, Riverside 36

Indianola 81, Sioux City, West 49

Johnston 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45

Keokuk 73, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54

LeMars 70, Sioux City, East 68

Lewis Central 57, Creston 55

Lynnville-Sully 40, English Valleys, North English 36

Mason City 68, West Hancock, Britt 38

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, Cascade,Western Dubuque 40

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 54, Sidney 42

Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Rockford 37

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 61, Belmond-Klemme 57

OA-BCIG 74, Storm Lake 59

Pekin 72, Eldon Cardinal 47

Pella 84, PCM, Monroe 53

Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 36

South O’Brien, Paullina 57, Trinity Christian High School 39

Southeast Polk 73, Des Moines, Lincoln 52

Spencer 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 51

Springville 98, Clarksville 24

Tri County Northeast, Neb. 64, Whiting 7

Wapello 69, Lone Tree 42

Waterloo, East 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 54

Western Christian 59, Spirit Lake 45

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Kingsley-Pierson 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Spirit Lake Park, ccd.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.

Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Dubuque, Senior vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

Regina, Iowa City vs. West Branch, ppd.

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 59, Grand View Christian 30

BCLUW, Conrad 49, GMG, Garwin 29

Clarke, Osceola 52, Albia 44

Colo-NESCO 39, B-G-M 19

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 39

Danville 52, WACO, Wayland 46

Earlham 54, Ogden 42

Easton Valley 45, Camanche 33

Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Spencer 51

Fort Madison 63, Holy Trinity 46

IKM-Manning 70, Tri-Center, Neola 45

Indianola 68, Sioux City, West 48

Kingsley-Pierson 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 57

Lewis Central 66, Creston 56

MOC-Floyd Valley 52, Sheldon 43

Maquoketa 48, Clinton 20

Marshalltown 42, Des Moines, Hoover 41

Mediapolis 46, Burlington 42

Moravia 56, Orient-Macksburg 23

Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 37

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 63, Sidney 41

OA-BCIG 58, Storm Lake 41

Osage 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53

Pekin 48, Eldon Cardinal 19

Pella 70, PCM, Monroe 34

Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 18

Sioux City, East 62, LeMars 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 47, Trinity Christian High School 24

Southeast Polk 87, Des Moines, Lincoln 16

Southwest Valley 37, Wayne, Corydon 33

Spirit Lake 37, Western Christian 34

Springville 66, Clarksville 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Red Oak 24

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 52, East Sac County 34

Tri County Northeast, Neb. 75, Whiting 43

Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 37

Wapello 42, Lone Tree 19

Waterloo, East 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57

Waterloo, West 63, Fort Dodge 34

West Hancock, Britt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 34

Westwood, Sloan 54, Glidden-Ralston 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content