Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
10:10 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 60, Red Wing 20

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 77, Orono 58

Blue Earth Area 70, St. Peter 65, OT

Cloquet 90, Hermantown 73

Crosby-Ironton 75, Two Harbors 70

Dassel-Cokato 57, Hope Academy 43

Detroit Lakes 73, Staples-Motley 39

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Foley 46

Ely 95, Bigfork 50

Fertile-Beltrami 63, NCEUH 37

Fillmore Central 59, Lanesboro 56

Grand Meadow 59, Hayfield 57

Grand Rapids 83, Duluth Marshall 74

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 73, Red Rock Central 46

Hibbing 87, Chisago Lakes 64

Holy Family Catholic 65, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Madelia 65

Lac qui Parle Valley 83, Benson 62

Legacy Christian 73, West Lutheran 44

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 71, Tri-City United 34

Maple River 63, New Richland-H-E-G 57

Marshall 72, Hutchinson 52

Melrose 59, Minnewaska 45

Minnehaha Academy 101, St. Louis Park 44

Minneota 75, Dawson-Boyd 70

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 41

Mountain Lake Area 68, Edgerton 42

New London-Spicer 70, MACCRAY 62

Northfield 75, Albert Lea 35

Northland 81, North Woods 67

Owatonna 61, Rochester Century 46

Perham 65, Thief River Falls 37

Pine City 81, Esko 71

Rockford 79, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71

Roseau 55, Kittson County Central 17

Sebeka 71, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 57

Shakopee 62, Apple Valley 42

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Wabasso 62

Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Hills-Beaver Creek 72

Tartan 75, North Branch 44

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57, Lakeview 49

Verndale 67, Browerville/Eagle Valley 57

Warroad 61, Bagley 44

Waseca 74, New Prague 63

Win-E-Mac 61, Climax/Fisher 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 63, Orono 56

Braham 63, Rush City 29

Byron 77, Pine Island 43

Chaska 75, Bloomington Kennedy 11

Crookston 60, Warroad 22

Detroit Lakes 50, Aitkin 39

Duluth Marshall 73, Grand Rapids 58

GHEC/Truman 63, Nicollet/Loyola 48

Hayfield 58, Grand Meadow 37

Hermantown 65, Cloquet 56

Houston 65, Southland 40

La Crescent 85, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 24

Lake Park-Audubon 64, Win-E-Mac 22

Luverne 78, Jackson County Central 67

Mankato East 62, Rochester John Marshall 56

Maple River 60, New Richland-H-E-G 58

Marshall 58, Worthington 46

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67

Minnetonka 76, Buffalo 66

Moorhead 81, Thief River Falls 44

Mountain Lake Area 54, Murray County Central 45

Nashwauk-Keewatin 50, Hill City/Northland 45

New Life Academy 61, St. Agnes 40

Northfield 61, Albert Lea 51

Pelican Rapids 59, Henning 51

Pequot Lakes 63, Royalton 48

Pine River-Backus 76, Sebeka 35

Prior Lake 53, Burnsville 51

Providence Academy 63, Rockford 38

Randolph 63, United Christian 47

Red Lake Falls 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 39

Rushford-Peterson 44, Spring Grove 28

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Wabasso 55

Spectrum 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 15

St. Clair 62, Tri-City United 54

St. Michael-Albertville 58, Edina 33

Underwood 47, New York Mills 38

Virginia 50, Mesabi East 38

Wadena-Deer Creek 65, Bertha-Hewitt 30

Watertown-Mayer 53, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content