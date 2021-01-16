Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 60, Red Wing 20
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 77, Orono 58
Blue Earth Area 70, St. Peter 65, OT
Cloquet 90, Hermantown 73
Crosby-Ironton 75, Two Harbors 70
Dassel-Cokato 57, Hope Academy 43
Detroit Lakes 73, Staples-Motley 39
Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Foley 46
Ely 95, Bigfork 50
Fertile-Beltrami 63, NCEUH 37
Fillmore Central 59, Lanesboro 56
Grand Meadow 59, Hayfield 57
Grand Rapids 83, Duluth Marshall 74
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 73, Red Rock Central 46
Hibbing 87, Chisago Lakes 64
Holy Family Catholic 65, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Madelia 65
Lac qui Parle Valley 83, Benson 62
Legacy Christian 73, West Lutheran 44
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 71, Tri-City United 34
Maple River 63, New Richland-H-E-G 57
Marshall 72, Hutchinson 52
Melrose 59, Minnewaska 45
Minnehaha Academy 101, St. Louis Park 44
Minneota 75, Dawson-Boyd 70
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 41
Mountain Lake Area 68, Edgerton 42
New London-Spicer 70, MACCRAY 62
Northfield 75, Albert Lea 35
Northland 81, North Woods 67
Owatonna 61, Rochester Century 46
Perham 65, Thief River Falls 37
Pine City 81, Esko 71
Rockford 79, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71
Roseau 55, Kittson County Central 17
Sebeka 71, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 57
Shakopee 62, Apple Valley 42
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Wabasso 62
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Hills-Beaver Creek 72
Tartan 75, North Branch 44
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57, Lakeview 49
Verndale 67, Browerville/Eagle Valley 57
Warroad 61, Bagley 44
Waseca 74, New Prague 63
Win-E-Mac 61, Climax/Fisher 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 63, Orono 56
Braham 63, Rush City 29
Byron 77, Pine Island 43
Chaska 75, Bloomington Kennedy 11
Crookston 60, Warroad 22
Detroit Lakes 50, Aitkin 39
Duluth Marshall 73, Grand Rapids 58
GHEC/Truman 63, Nicollet/Loyola 48
Hayfield 58, Grand Meadow 37
Hermantown 65, Cloquet 56
Houston 65, Southland 40
La Crescent 85, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 24
Lake Park-Audubon 64, Win-E-Mac 22
Luverne 78, Jackson County Central 67
Mankato East 62, Rochester John Marshall 56
Maple River 60, New Richland-H-E-G 58
Marshall 58, Worthington 46
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67
Minnetonka 76, Buffalo 66
Moorhead 81, Thief River Falls 44
Mountain Lake Area 54, Murray County Central 45
Nashwauk-Keewatin 50, Hill City/Northland 45
New Life Academy 61, St. Agnes 40
Northfield 61, Albert Lea 51
Pelican Rapids 59, Henning 51
Pequot Lakes 63, Royalton 48
Pine River-Backus 76, Sebeka 35
Prior Lake 53, Burnsville 51
Providence Academy 63, Rockford 38
Randolph 63, United Christian 47
Red Lake Falls 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 39
Rushford-Peterson 44, Spring Grove 28
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Wabasso 55
Spectrum 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 15
St. Clair 62, Tri-City United 54
St. Michael-Albertville 58, Edina 33
Underwood 47, New York Mills 38
Virginia 50, Mesabi East 38
Wadena-Deer Creek 65, Bertha-Hewitt 30
Watertown-Mayer 53, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/