Wind, rain, heavy snow batter New England, eastern Canada

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A storm has lashed parts of New England and eastern Canada with heavy rain, snow and wind and caused power outages. About 15,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Vermont at the height of Saturday’s storm. Power outages also were reported across the region. The National Weather Service says a foot or more of snow was possible across the higher elevations of northern New England. Gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph were recorded along the Maine coast. Locations that don’t get snow could see as much as 2 inches of rain.