Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:25 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Winneshiek County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle will produce a glaze of ice.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on ice covered and slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&