CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall had 13 points off the bench to lead Loyola of Chicago to an 88-46 win over Northern Iowa, the Ramblers’ eighth consecutive home victory. Braden Norris and Cameron Krutwig each had 11 points and four assists for Loyola of Chicago. Tom Welch had 10 points. After scoring a season-low 24 points in the first half, Northern Iowa was dominated 49-22 in the second. Noah Carter had 11 points for the Panthers.