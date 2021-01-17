Minnesota lists 1,364 new virus cases, 40 additional deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are confirming 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths due to complications from the virus. The COVID Tracking Project reports that the state’s death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 28th highest per capita at about 107 deaths per 100,000 people. State officials said 24 of the newly-reported deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. A total of 77 deaths were reported over the weekend, when reported numbers typically drop. Sunday’s update increased the number of positive tests to 446,280 and the number of deaths to 5,927 since the start of the pandemic.