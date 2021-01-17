72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights

A further 25 players have been forced into hard quarantine in Australia ahead of the season’s first tennis major after a fifth positive coronavirus test emerged from the charter flights, taking the total number of competitors in lockdown to 72. The positive test came from a passenger who was not a member of the playing contingent on a flight from Doha, Qatar to Melbourne. All 58 passengers on board, including the 25 players, are deemed to be close contacts of the positive case and now cannot leave their hotel rooms for 14 days. Other players who arrived on flights with no confirmed COVID-19 cases are allowed out of their hotel rooms to practice for up to five hours daily.