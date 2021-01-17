Portraits of US voters, assessing this moment in history

After more than 1,400 days of Donald Trump’s presidency — after two bitter elections, two impeachments, more than 26,000 presidential tweets and four years of near-constant upheaval — it is left to American voters to tally it all up. The Associated Press talked with Americans of all political stripes and asked them to assess this moment in their country’s history. While some expressed confidence that the days ahead will find their country in a better place, others said they were fearful of the future, whether because of the violence displayed at the Capitol in recent days or because of concerns about the incoming Biden administration.