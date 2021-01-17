Rochester business donates barbecue supplies to service members overseas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Minnesota based Army National Guard Battery that is deployed overseas will soon be receiving a gift package of barbecue supplies.

Energy Products and Design, is donating the items.

Christy Buchan

"There is going to be in total just a little over 170 of barbecue sauce and seasoning, to make the food over there taste, as I keep telling everybody, taste a little bit more like home," Vice President of Energy Products and Design Christy Buchan said.

Jay Faber

The idea came from another employee, Jay Faber, who's been serving in the Army National guard for nearly 18 years.

Faber wanted to support his battery while he recovers from an injury.

"About a month ago, or so, I was talking to some of the guys who are deployed right now and was just asking them about some things that they wanted and things that they needed to make it feel a little more like home. And one of the guys mentioned they were trying to get a grill over there," Faber said.

The idea of just one grill now blossomed into five donated portable charcoal grills, along with with five grill toolsets.

The group is also giving 20 fire starter boxes, 25 charcoal bags. 72 more barbecue bottles are awaiting arrival.

The group will be sending the goods to other army batteries as well as Faber's battery.

"It's nice to be able to grill your own food and season it the way that you want. And you can get a group of people together and have a little morale boosting and things and get the guys together, that you don't normally see," Faber said.

Buchan said the purpose of this initiative is to spread joy to people who are serving our country.

"I just think people forget and I think it's so nice to have somebody think about them," she said.

Although Faber is miles away from his unit, he wants them to know, they are always on his mind.

"You guys are in my heart. Really miss you guys and I'll see you home soon," he said.

The group plans to ship out the supplies this week.

The Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota are helping to cover the shipping costs.