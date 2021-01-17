Rochester elementary school has been in-person all year with only one COVID case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Arts and Science Academy (RASA) knew that its core of parents, students and staff all wanted in-person learning this school year.

As a community, they came together, developed a plan and made sacrifices to have kids in the class all year.

"We've been very fortunate we came together as a community and really did our best we had the priority of in-person learning. Our teachers would prefer in-person learning, our families, a majority of them are looking for in-person learning as well," said Principal Nick Doyle. "We've taken some extra precautions. Our community has really come together to stay with that in-person learning because we know how valuable it is."

The school has about 110 students who are learning in pods and are masked all day.

Upon coming to school they are screened for a temperature and are socially distanced throughout the day. These measures have led the school to have only one case of COVID-19 the entire year, which happened in October.

While students are able to switch to distance learning if needed, parents have also made sacrifices with helping keep their children safe and keeping in-person learning rolling.

One parent said they love that their kids are able to have social interactions.

"Being able to be in-person and have that social interaction has been critical," said parent and RASA Board Member Allison Matthews. "I think with sports not happening, not being able to go to the children's museum or go to a restaurant or even go to the store, this is really the only social interactions that our kids can get. I think our community has tried to limit our outside interactions. That really re-enforces that coming here, being able to see other kids and play while doing things that go beyond just the academic elements has advanced the year that has been so tough already."

First grade student Gus Matthews said he is glad to see his friends every day. While the mask doesn't bother him, he is happy to come to school and learn in person instead of over Zoom.