Rochester long-term care residents receive vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With limited vaccine doses, getting them out to the most vulnerable populations is critical to ending the pandemic.

Here in the Med City, hundreds more long-term care facility residents received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the past two days at The Homestead at Rochester, nurses administered the vaccine to more of the 1A priority group. Assisted and independent living as well as memory care residents went through almost no lines and no trouble to get their first round shots.

"We had residents so joyful today. We administered their first round of vaccines," said Michael Dolinsky, residence director at The Homestead. "I can't really speak to anyone who was too hesitant about it. With everything going on, it was a breath of fresh air. We are all thankful for this happening."

Dolinsky says that the second dose of the vaccine is expected in a few weeks.

During the pandemic, he believes technology has helped Homestead's residents stay connected not only inside the building but also with outside family.

Homestead is following CDC guidelines about how soon things can return to normal, even after all residents have been vaccinated.