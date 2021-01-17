Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities say a cargo ship sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead. The transport ministry said the Palau-flagged ship named Arvin had anchored off the port of Bartin in northern Turkey due to bad weather, before breaking into two pieces and sinking. At least six crew members were rescued and the rescue operation is ongoing for other crew members. The ship was traveling to Bulgaria from Georgia but ran into heavy rains, snow and strong winds.