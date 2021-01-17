The Latest: Pro-Trump demonstrations begin at statehouses

Some counter-protesters have begun showing up outside statehouses to send a message against the far-right groups that have threatened to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. In Columbia, South Carolina, a group of about half a dozen people stood on the opposite side of the Statehouse lawn from pro-Trump protesters. One held a sign reading, “What are you so PROUD of, BOYS?” It was a reference to the far-right group Proud Boys. In Lansing, Michigan, a truck showed up with a sign supporting Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of a foiled kidnapping plot last year.