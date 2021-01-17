Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 4:25 am
2:57 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winneshiek

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle transitioning to light snow. Additional
snow accumulations of less than a half inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

kttcweather

