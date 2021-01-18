Anonymous $40 million gift funding 50 civil rights lawyers

ATLANTA (AP) — The NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund is launching a scholarship program to create a new generation of civil rights lawyers. With a $40 million gift from a single anonymous donor, this program will pay all the educational costs of 50 students at law schools around the country. In return, these 50 lawyers must commit to eight years of civil rights legal work in the South. The NAACP is announcing its Marshall-Motley Scholars Program as it opens a new office in Atlanta. It’s part of a renewed effort to fulfill the promise of the Brown v. Board of Education case that Thurgood Marshall argued before the Supreme Court.