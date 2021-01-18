Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative

ISTANBUL (AP) — Facebook has started the process of assigning a legal representative in Turkey to comply with a social media law. The law, which passed in July, requires social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to maintain representatives in Turkey to deal with complaints about content on their platforms. It also requires them to store social media data in the country. That raises concerns in a country where the government has a history of clamping down on free speech. Companies refusing to designate an official representative are subject to fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make their networks too slow to use.