Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment roughly a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns. But law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration. Local firefighters put out the blaze quickly. Officials said the evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution. Biden was not participating in Monday’s rehearsal, nor were other VIPs who will attend the ceremony on Wednesday.