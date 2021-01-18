Italian PM Conte seeks to save his government from falling

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is fighting for his political life with an address to the lower chamber of Parliament. That speech on Monday aims to shore up support for his government, which has come under fire from an ally over plans to relaunch Italy’s the pandemic-ravaged economy. Conte lost his majority with the defection of Cabinet ministers belonging to former Premier Matteo Renzi’s tiny but key Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party. Renzi has faced harsh criticism for the power play during a pandemic. But with billions of European Union pandemic funds expected to flow into Italy, Renzi has defended the political maneuver as necessary to prevent Conte from amassing too much power.