Vatican drops bid for Italian in fair trial extradition case

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has abruptly abandoned its extradition request for an Italian woman wanted on embezzlement-related charges. At the hearing in a Milan court, the Vatican said it no longer was seeking to detain Cecilia Marogna, thereby removing any reason to proceed with an evaluation of her extradition. A statement from the Vatican tribunal said its decision would allow her to participate freely in an “imminent” trial in the city state. However, the Vatican’s maneuver seemed more aimed at avoiding the embarrassing specter that the Milan court could have ruled against Vatican prosecutors, given there is no extradition treaty between the two states.