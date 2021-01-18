King Day service calls for nonviolence amid turbulent times

ATLANTA (AP) — The annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown in Atlanta is calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The slain civil rights leader’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said in an online church service Monday that physical violence and hateful speech are “out of control” in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump. Bernice King quoted her father’s words from more than 50 years ago, saying mankind must choose between “nonviolent coexistence or violent co-annihilation” and that it’s possible to respond too late.