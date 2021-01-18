Minnesota guardsman reflects on Washington, D.C. mission

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Always ready, always there. While the National Guard's motto has been tested and proven over the years, this last trip around the sun has tested it perhaps more than most.

With airmen and soldiers currently stationed at the Minnesota state capitol and U.S. Capitol, it's all hands on deck.

"The Minnesota National Guard will strongly continue to perform our duties within our oath," Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke said in a meeting with local law enforcement leaders Friday. "We swear to defend the constitution of the U.S. against all actors foreign and domestic."

Making for busy soldiers.

"The year started out with the 133rd Airlift Wing deployed and it's not slowed down since," 133rd Airlift Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold said. "With a lot of different domestic operations and lot of Governor Walz mobilizing the entire National Guard this summer, and continuing assisting with the COVID response mission in the state and now, here in D.C."

Legvold arrived in Washington, D.C. Friday. He says its routine for the Minnesota Nation Guard to give support during presidential inaugurations. What makes the 59th inauguration different, is its magnitude.

"We're bringing a lot of soldiers and airmen from all 50 states and territories," Legvold said.

By inauguration day, Legvold says 20,000 to 25,000 guards members are expected in Washington. In his 30 years of serving, this inauguration is a first for Legvold.

"This one is special for in regards that it's the first, but this is a big one," he said. "They are used to hosting inauguration and the size and scope of this one is bigger than they could have imagined. But we are good at adapting and that's what we are doing."

Especially coming off of 2020, adapting is nothing new for some of these guardsmen.

"We're expecting Wednesday is going to start with a lot of energy and enthusiasm for the inauguration of our new president," Legvold said. "And that other Americans are going to exercise their free speech in a peaceful way and our guardsmen will be there so that they can both happen at the same time. And we can move on quietly and move forward."

Moving forward, to better serve the communities they call home, as well.

"Our young men and women who sign up for the National Guard sign up with a sense of excitement and desire to serve their community," Legvold said.

"Our guardsmen are active members in your community. We are part of it. We live here, work here, go to school here and serve here. We are ready and committed to the greater good of Minnesota," Manke said.

Sunday marked the 100th anniversary of the 133r4d Airlift Wing. To celebrate it, the squadron did what they do best: they flew five of their aircraft on eight different missions to the Washington, D.C. area to bring troops and supplies to support inauguration day.