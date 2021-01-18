Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Christian Academy 70, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65
Dunkerton 88, Central City 14
East Union, Afton 61, Orient-Macksburg 37
Forest City 63, Belmond-Klemme 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 84, WACO, Wayland 28
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Oelwein 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian, Minn. vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.
CAM, Anita vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
Newman Catholic, Mason City vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ames 71, Johnston 54
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 27
Ballard 49, ADM, Adel 23
Belle Plaine 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 50
Central City 52, Dunkerton 31
Central Springs 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 21
Cherokee, Washington 54, OA-BCIG 46
Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Newton 43
Dike-New Hartford 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 19
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 87, Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Essex 32
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 39, Janesville 31
Greene County 39, Woodward-Granger 32
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, Red Oak 44
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25
Mount Ayr 45, Murray 23
Newell-Fonda 88, West Bend-Mallard 42
Norwalk 52, Carlisle 37
Perry 56, Saydel 45
Pleasantville 34, Interstate 35,Truro 17
Sigourney 49, English Valleys, North English 28
South Hardin 38, Grand View Christian 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, River Valley, Correctionville 35
Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53
Wayne, Corydon 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 26
Winterset 49, Van Meter 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian, Minn. vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.
Chariton vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon, ppd.
Creston vs. Clarke, Osceola, ccd.
