Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
8:45 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Christian Academy 70, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65

Dunkerton 88, Central City 14

East Union, Afton 61, Orient-Macksburg 37

Forest City 63, Belmond-Klemme 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 84, WACO, Wayland 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Oelwein 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian, Minn. vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.

CAM, Anita vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

Newman Catholic, Mason City vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ames 71, Johnston 54

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 27

Ballard 49, ADM, Adel 23

Belle Plaine 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 50

Central City 52, Dunkerton 31

Central Springs 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 21

Cherokee, Washington 54, OA-BCIG 46

Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Newton 43

Dike-New Hartford 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 19

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 87, Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Essex 32

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 39, Janesville 31

Greene County 39, Woodward-Granger 32

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, Red Oak 44

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25

Mount Ayr 45, Murray 23

Newell-Fonda 88, West Bend-Mallard 42

Norwalk 52, Carlisle 37

Perry 56, Saydel 45

Pleasantville 34, Interstate 35,Truro 17

Sigourney 49, English Valleys, North English 28

South Hardin 38, Grand View Christian 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, River Valley, Correctionville 35

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53

Wayne, Corydon 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 26

Winterset 49, Van Meter 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian, Minn. vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.

Chariton vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon, ppd.

Creston vs. Clarke, Osceola, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content