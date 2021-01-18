Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Saint Thomas Aquinas, Wis. 65, Twin Cities Academy 53
Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 18
Eveleth-Gilbert 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 31
Mabel-Canton 34, Spring Grove 31
Simley 49, Tartan 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
