Monday’s Scores

8:42 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Saint Thomas Aquinas, Wis. 65, Twin Cities Academy 53

Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 18

Eveleth-Gilbert 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 31

Mabel-Canton 34, Spring Grove 31

Simley 49, Tartan 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

