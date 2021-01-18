New trial in gruesome 2017 stabbing not expected until fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A new trial likely won’t be held until late this year for a man whose murder conviction in the gruesome 2017 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend was overturned. The Gazette reports that attorneys for 30-year-old Gregory Davis and prosecutors agreed last week that a new trial won’t be possible until October or November. Davis’ new trial had been set to begin Feb. 1 after the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out his original murder conviction last November, ruling that he didn’t get a fair trial. Davis was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and other counts in the death of 29-year-old Carrie Davis, whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in Marion.