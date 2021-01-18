Remittances to El Salvador rebound after early pandemic drop

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador authorities say the money sent home by Salvadoran migrants plunged 40% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but then recovered to end 2020 at a record high of $5.92 billion. The country’s central bank said Monday that the figure for 2020 was 4.8% higher than the previous year. Remittances account for 23% percent of El Salvador’s gross domestic product and benefit about 360,000 households. The lowest point was in April, when remittances were down 40% as compared to 2019, but by June they started recovering. The vast majority of Salvadoran migrants work in the United States, where the economic effects of the pandemic resulted in lost income.