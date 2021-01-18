RPS teachers can get vaccinated starting Thursday; Superintendent Muñoz says it’s a limited supply

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Willow Creek Middle School is the new COVID-19 vaccination site for southeastern Minnesotans.

The state launched a COVID-19 vaccine pilot program in nine cities.

"These pilot sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age or older and pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and child care workers," said the Minnesota Department of Health on its website.

"Starting last week I was contacted by the Minnesota Department of Education, and the Minnesota Department of Health. They reached out to seven superintendents that were asked to serve as mass vaccination pilots sites," said Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz.

He said southeast Minnesota will receive a total of 975 vaccine doses.

"Half of those will be allocated to school districts, the other half will be allocated to public health, to distribute to those community members who are 65 and older," Muñoz said.

42 vaccine doses will be saved for Rochester Public Schools (RPS) teachers and staff. Muñoz said the number of vaccines districts receive, depends on the district's size. He said St. Paul Public School Schools is receiving 88 doses.

"We are excited that some of the vaccines are starting to reach our educators, but 42 [doses], when you have over 2200 employees in your district is not going to go very far," Muñoz said.

The state has also given districts guidelines when it comes to choosing who is eligible to get a dose.

"The guidance that you can use to identify the individuals who can receive the vaccine are things like those staff who will be providing in-person, hybrid learning, child care staff, and special education," Muñoz said.

He also said age and staff with occupational risks, such as nurses, will be considered.

"We won't be requiring staff to be vaccinated, that's an option," Muñoz said. "We know it's an important part to make them safe in our schools."

Mayor Kim Norton says this pilot program could be the key to getting more kids back in the classroom.

"The parents in this community are really wanting their children back in school and this will allow that to happen and protecting the teachers at the same time," she said.

RPS staff have until 12 a.m. Tuesday to sign up to get a dose.

Muñoz said he will not be taking the vaccine, this time around.

"The positive about us being one of the pilot sites and locations is that we can work out the master distribution, and when more become available we will roll out more vaccines," Muñoz said. "It's really important as we really work to try to get all of our students back in school. I know having our employees vaccinated is extremely important. And I've been saying this is a light at the end of the tunnel."

Vaccination at Willow Creek Middle School will begin Jan. 21.

"While it's a limited number of vaccines that will be sent here, it's going to allow us to reach beyond our health care workers and into a different population. So I think it's going to run parallel to the efforts that are already underway. And it's really going to help meet a need that the community has been sharing," Norton said.