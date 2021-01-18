SKorean court gives Samsung scion prison term over bribery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong is heading back to prison after a South Korean court handed him a two and a half-year sentence for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal. One of Lee’s lawyers said the decision was “regrettable.” His side says the 2015 deal at issue in the case was part of “normal business activity.” It wasn’t immediately known whether Lee would appeal. Prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison term. Lee helms the Samsung group in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer chips and smartphones. South Korea’s then-president is now serving a prison term of 22 years over the scandal and other crimes.