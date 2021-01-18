Small, silent MLK Day celebration held in Preston

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A small group of people gathered outside the Fillmore County Courthouse in Preston Monday afternoon, to honor, remember and take to heart the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday's celebration was a small one and mostly silent. It was also the first event the Filmore County Discussion on Race (FCDoR) put on for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"It's a good practice to think sometimes and to internalize some of which you can act on outwardly too," said co-organizer Eve Barr.

The event allowed participants to internally reflect and take to heart the words of Dr. King.

"I think today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is a great day just for self reflection and what does his message mean to you personally, how can you better yourself as a human being," said co-organizer Shona Snatter. "And really from there, what actions can you take in the fight for social, racial, economic justice."

Candles were handed out and participants were able to read various quotes from Dr. King either silently or out loud.

"In the end, we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends," Barr read.

"Faith is taking the first step, even when you don't see the whole staircase," read one participant.

"If a man or woman has not discovered something he or she will die for, he or she isn't fit to live," Barr read.

Organizers say the quotes from King are a reminder of the power of word and inspiration he spread.

"Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed," Snatter read.

The candles represent the spark of lighting another person's candle, spreading the message and keeping the hope alive for freedom for us all.

Fillmore County Discussion on Race hopes to put this type of event on again in the coming years.