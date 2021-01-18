Sudanese bury victims of Darfur violence, death toll at 129

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese doctors’ committee says the death toll from tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in the West Darfur province has climbed to around 130, including women and children. An aid worker says families have begun burying their dead. The U.S. says the violence displaced at least 50,000 people. The clashes grew out of a fistfight between two people on Friday and continued till Sunday morning. The violence also wounded around 200 others. Local authorities have imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the entire province to contain the situation. The clashes pose a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur.