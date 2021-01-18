Up and down temperatures with several snow chances this week

We'll have well above average and well below average temperatures this week. Highs on Tuesday will drop into the middle teens with mostly cloudy skies. The upper Midwest will experience a brief pattern shift Wednesday and Thursday leading to warmer than average temperatures. A strong southerly flow will kick temperatures into the middle and even upper 30s for the middle of the week.

Highs will drop quickly Friday and Saturday though. Temperatures are expected in the middle teens as we head into the weekend with snow chances.

Light is possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations will stay under 1" for most of the area. I expected more flurry-like conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best chance for accumulating snowfall appears to be Saturday through Sunday. A strong weather-maker is expected to move out of the Rocky Mountains on Saturday bringing the chance for snowfall. We'll keep an eye on that system throughout the workweek.

Have a great week everyone!

Nick