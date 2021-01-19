12 Kosovo officials acquitted of paying phony war veterans

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A court in Kosovo has acquitted a dozen former government officials of misusing public money in benefits payments to people who had not fought during the 1998-1999 war. The Pristina court on Tuesday said the 12 defendants, who included former ministers and lawmakers, couldn’t be blamed for the illegal payments to some 19,000 fake war veterans, causing the state budget a loss of 68 million euros ($79 million at the time) in losses claimed improperly from people falsely presenting themselves to be war veterans, as the prosecutors had said. Kosovo offers benefits to former fighters of the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia.