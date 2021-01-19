California pins vaccine hopes on Biden administration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are pinning their hopes on President-elect Joe Biden as they struggle to obtain coronavirus vaccines to curb a surge that has packed hospitals and morgues. Doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been arriving haphazardly as they make their way from the federal government through the state and finally to counties, cities and hospitals. San Francisco’s public health department says it’s likely to run out of vaccine on Thursday. But Mayor London Breed and others say they’re hopeful that Biden will provide more resources for vaccination after he’s inaugurated on Wednesday. California this week surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases.