Carr transfers to No. 9 Baylor women from Texas Tech

WACO, Texas (AP) — Chrislyn Carr has transferred to Baylor and joined the No. 9 Lady Bears after two-plus seasons at Big 12 rival Texas Tech. Carr is already taking classes on the Waco campus. Baylor says the 5-foot-5 sophomore guard’s eligibility and availability to play for her new team is still being determined. Carr was the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2018-19, when her 18 points a game were the most among freshmen nationally. She averaged 13.9 points last season, and played five games this season for the Lady Raiders before the Christmas break.