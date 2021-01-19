Skip to Content

Carr transfers to No. 9 Baylor women from Texas Tech

New
5:02 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Chrislyn Carr has transferred to Baylor and joined the No. 9 Lady Bears after two-plus seasons at Big 12 rival Texas Tech. Carr is already taking classes on the Waco campus. Baylor says the 5-foot-5 sophomore guard’s eligibility and availability to play for her new team is still being determined. Carr was the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2018-19, when her 18 points a game were the most among freshmen nationally. She averaged 13.9 points last season, and played five games this season for the Lady Raiders before the Christmas break.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content