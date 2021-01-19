Concerns grow over Eurostar rail service linking UK, EU

PARIS (AP) — The head of France’s state rail company has sounded the alarm over the future of the Eurostar train service, which connects the U.K. with continental Europe. The service has been hurt badly by the near total halt to travel during the pandemic as well as Brexit. Jean-Pierre Farandou, the CEO of SNCF, which owns 55% of Eurostar, told France Inter radio on Tuesday that “the situation is very critical for Eurostar.” Passenger numbers on the cross-Channel train service – which reaches U.K., France, Belgium and Holland – have been down 95% since March. They are currently believed to be less than 1% of pre-pandemic levels under travel restrictions.