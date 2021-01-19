EU commission urges member states to speed up vaccination

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is urging member states to speed up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure that at least 80% of the people most vulnerable to the virus, those over age 80, are vaccinated by March this year. In nonbinding recommendations published Tuesday, the European Commission also called on the 27 EU member states to accelerate the rollout of vaccination so that 70% of the adult population across the bloc is vaccinated by the summer. About 400,000 EU citizens have died from COVID-19 related causes since the start of the pandemic.