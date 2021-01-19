Federal court strikes down major Trump climate rollback

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a rule that made one of the Trump administration’s most momentous climate rollbacks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says the administration acted illegally under the Clean Air Act in easing federal regulation of pollution from power plants. The ruling is expected to give the incoming Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants, one of the major sources of climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency said the decision “risks injecting more uncertainty at a time when the nation needs regulatory stability.” The decision came in a court challenge by environmental groups, some state governments, and others.