Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism. That’s according to the country’s foreign ministry website. Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that besides Trump, the country imposed sanctions on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA chief Gina Haspel and six other ranking U.S. officials. The foreign ministry did not say what kind of sanctions were imposed. From time to time, Iran impose symbolic sanctions on U.S. officials. Tuesday’s announcement comes on Trump’s last full day in office.