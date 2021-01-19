‘It’s going to be a beautiful day.’ Sen. Klobuchar looks ahead to inauguration day

(KTTC) -- With less than 24 hours left until 59th presidential inaugural ceremonies begin, the finishing touches are underway at the nation's Capitol.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is on the joint congressional committee on inaugural ceremonies. She said the planning began a year ago for her and the other members. But as the last twelve months have played out, this inauguration will be unlike any other.

Instead of thousands of people witnessing the peaceful transition of power in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, there will be flags in place for all who cannot attend.

"Will the mall be full of people? No. Cause of the pandemic, it can't," Klobuchar said. "Just like people can't have funerals or wedding the same. But what it's going to have is this beautiful field of flags to show the respect we have for our nation."

Beyond that, the outgoing president will not be in attendance, something that hasn't happened in a long time.

"President Trump can make his own decision. I wouldn't of made that decision. It's a decision he made. The fact that Vice President Pence is going to be there, that's very very important," Klobuchar said.

She added that this process must be bi-partisan and people must be there.

The Obamas and George W. Bush, among other honored guests will be in attendance as well.

Klobuchar said when planning started a year ago the committee had no idea they'd have to deal with a pandemic and and extra security plans following the riot inside the Capitol earlier this month.

"We are literally going to be on that platform and you still see the spray paint at the bottom of the columns. Some of the damage they caused. And its chilling, but at the same time America's gone on for 244 years," Klobuchar said.

In that respect, Wednesday will be no different. The inaugural ceremonies will continue.

"It's really important, this majestic moment. And I think you're going to see the Capitol in all its glory in such a different way than you did two weeks ago," Klobuchar stated.