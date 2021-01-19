Joens makes go-ahead shot, No. 24 Iowa St. women top Sooners

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens had 32 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and her go-ahead layup with 10.2 seconds left helped No. 24 Iowa State get past shorthanded Oklahoma 64-63. The Cyclones (10-4, 6-1 Big 12 Conference) have won eight of their last nine, including a 75-71 victory over then sixth-ranked Baylor to snap the Bears’ 61-game home winning streak. Joens pulled the Cyclones to 63-62 with 21 seconds left and her game winner followed a Sooners’ turnover on a charging call. After an Oklahoma timeout, Navaeh Tot and Tatum Veitenheimer each missed shots to end it. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points for Oklahoma (4-6, 1-4), which only dressed eight players.