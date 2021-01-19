Kremlin brushes aside Western calls to release Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has brushed aside calls from the West to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He was arrested Sunday after he returned to Russia from Germany following treatment for poisoning with a nerve agent. The 44-year-old Navalny blames the poisoning on President Vladimir Putin’s government, which has denied it. The condemnations of his arrest and calls from abroad for his release have added to the tensions between Russia and the West. Some European Union countries suggested more sanctions against Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that it would not these statements into account. He called Navalny’s case “an absolutely internal matter.”